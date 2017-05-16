Rona Ambrose says party needs to attract more women candidates

As she took her final bow, interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose said the party has nominate more women to take her place to remain competitive on the national stage.

Ambrose announced Tuesday morning she would be stepping down as the MP for Sturgeon River - Parkland, planning to end her 13-year career in federal politics when the house rises for the summer next month. The party will pick a new permanent leader in Toronto on May 27.

She said the party changed its tone after the 2015 defeat, raised significant amounts of money, sold thousands of memberships and has shown voters there is another choice.

“We have presented a fresh face to Canadians that now see a smart Conservative team that is a very real alternative to a Liberal government.”

Related Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose to resign this summer

She said to make that stick in 2019 however the party will have to reach out more, including ensuring they have more women candidates on the ballot. “It’s my intention to help lead a charge at the local level to have more women run for the Conservative party.”

In 2015, 20 per cent of the party's candidates were women, the least of any major federal party.

Ambrose said the party has a lot to be proud of on women’s issues and can claim the first female cabinet minister and prime minister.

“As a movement and as a party we have worked hard since our founding to advance the rights of women not just in Canada, but around the world,” she said. MP Maxime Bernier, one of the frontrunners to replace Ambrose, said he agrees with Ambrose and the party will have to take that challenge seriously.