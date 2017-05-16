"This is an ongoing situation:" solidarity vigil for murdered Wilno women

Three candles with lanterns were lit and roses were laid on the Human Rights Monument on Elgin Street on Tuesday to remember murder victims Nathalie Warmerdam, Carol Culleton and Anastasia Kuzyk.

Basil Borutski, the man charged with three counts of first-degree murder in their deaths, has had his trial moved to the Ottawa courthouse.

“Every time that he made a court appearance in Renfrew-Pembroke, women of our centre including the volunteers came and stood vigil in front of the courthouse,” said JoAnne Brooks, centre director for Women’s Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County.

Women’s rights supporters continued the tradition on Tuesday, marking May 16 as a day to remember the victims and acknowledge ongoing violence against women in intimate relationships.

Around 50 people gathered at the Human Rights Monument to hear speeches, hold signs and lay roses outside the courthouse.

“I think that when a big group of people shows up with signs and speeches, it really awakens people’s awareness of intimate partner violence,” said Brooks.

“It’s a call to action, and I think we need that. It’s horrific to know that three women were murdered on September 22, 2015 and one woman every five days in Canada is murdered by intimate partner violence. It’s important to mark that and call attention to that, otherwise it disappears.”

“It’s important for feminists and folks who are concerned about violence against women to remind us all that this is an ongoing situation and it needs to be changed,” she said.