Surfers and paddlers questioning closure of Bate Island due to safety concerns

Ottawa kayakers and river surfers are asking the National Capital Commission to allow access to Bate Island despite concerns over high water.

“I was looking forward to surfing at Bate Island and I was pretty bummed to show up and see gates across the island,” said John Rathwell, who has been surfing on the island for 10 years.

"I was aware of the flooding and the damage, but the water has receded and things are looking to get back to normal."

On May 6, wooden barriers were set up to block road access to the island. The NCC has put out an advisory that many areas are closed, including stretches of the river pathway.

On Monday, Rathwell started a petition to reopen the island. It currently has around 80 signatures from kayakers, surfers and stand-up paddlers.

“We don’t want resources to be taken away from emergencies, because we want to access the island for recreational purposes,” said Rathwell. “But the lack of answers from the NCC is just frustrating. Will this be closed all summer? We can’t get a timeline.”

The wave accessed at Bate Island only forms once a year, according to Rathwell, during the higher water levels in the spring. Even with the high water, he said experienced surfers can safely participate in the sport.

Rathwell said local businesses, including surf instructors and rental companies, are losing money from the unexplained closure.

“It could be something that we easily just fly through the season, don’t get an answer from the NCC, and we aren’t able to use the wave this year,” he said.

On Saturday, the city sent out a press release requesting boaters remain off the river because of risk of debris, but police spokesperson Cst. Marc Soucy said the Ottawa Police have no problem with recreational boaters, as long as proper safety equipment is used.

“[We don’t have a problem] as long as they abide by the rules, stay safe and don’t drink and have the proper gear,” said Soucy.

NCC spokesperson Jean Wolff declined to comment on the petition, but said the island, including the parking lot, picnic areas and pathway, is closed to the public for safety reasons.

The NCC says areas of the island are flooded and in need of cleanup, and the water surface “may cover hidden hazards.”

“The National Capital Commission will continue to monitor Bate Island closely,” said Wolff in an email. “In the meantime, we ask the public to respect the barricades and directional signage on Bates Island until further notice.”