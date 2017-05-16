Transit users says OC Transpo cancellations a major inconvenience

For Andrew Manninen, a cancelled bus means a more crowded one will follow and that leads to a bigger problem.

Manninen, who walks with a cane, said the packed bus that follows a cancelled one means no empty seats.

“The biggest frustration personally on the 12 route is that I couldn’t even get a seat, even though I am walking with a cane,” he said.

Manninen’s Route 12 is among the more cancelled routes in the city according to a Metro analysis and he said because he’s also young he faces a stigma when he pushes for the priority seats on a crowded bus.

Jim O’Donnell stops off at his kid’s school on the way home using OC Transpo and the cancellations in his area mean a few times they have taken to their feet instead.

“You invariably have a 30-minute wait or a 40-minute wait,” he said.

“We gave up and walked home in the pouring rain, because there was no likelihood of one turning up.”

Sam Boswell, who has been taking transit since the 1980’s said she feels a real slide in the past few years.

She understands traffic problems, but she wants a reliable service where routes show up as advertised.

“As a transit user who now takes 90 minutes to get from Vanier to downtown and home again, I now don’t care what the reasons are,” she said. “I just want them to fix it.”

All three users say they believe OC Transpo cancels more routes than they post about on twitter or through alerts.

They also express frustration that their east-end neighbourhood seems to have particularly poor service.

“Fortunately, I work for flexible management who understand transit is really bad from my side of the city,” said Boswell. “You can’t rely on the transit at all.”

O’Donnell said the service needs to set standards and if buses are delayed or cancelled users should be compensated.