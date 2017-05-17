Bate Island reopened after petition by surfers and kayakers
The island is home to a wave feature popular with the water sports community.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Surf’s up: the National Capital Commission announced Wednesday that Bate Island has been reopened.
The NCC closed the island, along with other pathways, in early May after flooding due to safety concerns.
Local surfers and kayakers, concerned about a short recreational season, began a petition on Tuesday to reopen the island after they were refused details about when the area would reopen.
The petition reached around 80 signatures after being up for two days.
The NCC noted that although the island is now open for access, they’re asking the public to “respect signage in damaged areas.”
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Teen dies after drinking latte, Mountain Dew and energy drink in two-hour span
-
-
Court hears William Sandeson told roommate not to come home on night he's accused of killing Taylor Samson
-
Putin offers to hand over notes of Trump meeting with Russian envoys