News / Ottawa

Bate Island reopened after petition by surfers and kayakers

The island is home to a wave feature popular with the water sports community.

Surfer John Rathwell stands outside the barricaded entrance to Bate Island on May 16, 2017. The island has been reopened.

RYAN TUMILTY / METRO

Surfer John Rathwell stands outside the barricaded entrance to Bate Island on May 16, 2017. The island has been reopened.

Surf’s up: the National Capital Commission announced Wednesday that Bate Island has been reopened.

The NCC closed the island, along with other pathways, in early May after flooding due to safety concerns.

Local surfers and kayakers, concerned about a short recreational season, began a petition on Tuesday to reopen the island after they were refused details about when the area would reopen.

The petition reached around 80 signatures after being up for two days.

The NCC noted that although the island is now open for access, they’re asking the public to “respect signage in damaged areas.”

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Ottawa Views

More...