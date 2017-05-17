Gatineau Police arrest man sought on child-luring charges

Gatineau police have arrested a man they claim sexually lured a teenage girl to his home in Hull.

Police initially put out a notice March 9 that they were seeking Richard Thomas Miller, 35, on charges of sexual touching, luring, and making sexually explicit material available to a child.



He was arrested and appeared in court Tuesday to face all three charges.



Officers allege a girl under 16 years old was lured to his home. They applauded her parents who took screenshots to preserve evidence.

Miller used his photo in his online profiles, police claim, and also used the email addresses rickplasmas@gmail.com and magneticrick@gmail.com to solicit explicit images.

“On the Whisper dating site, he gives his name as Rick and his age as 19. He also uses the Kik application to chat with young girls. His username was ‘buck foy’ and his login name was tincanhats_7db@talk.kik.com,” police wrote.