Ottawa Police investigating homicide on MacLaren Street
Police believe victim may have plummeted from high-rise building to his death.
Ottawa Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man as a homicide and believe he may have plummeted from a high-rise building to his death.
Police were called at around 10:50 p.m. last night to an address on MacLaren near Bank Street on what was initially a disturbance call.
Paramedics had been called to the same location for a medical call. When officers arrived they found a man lying on the ground who they believe might have fallen from a building.
He died at the scene and has been identified, as Ahmad Afrah, 19-years-old, of Ottawa.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Ottawa Police Major Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. They can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
This is Ottawa’s third homicide of 2017.
