Councillors vote to keep early morning construction start times on Saturdays

City councillors voted down a proposal restricting early morning construction on Saturdays after a review of the city’s noise bylaw.

The revised bylaw included many staff recommendations, including shortening car alarms and restricting bass levels.

It didn’t recommend any changes to the current hours allowed for construction noise, but Coun. Tobi Nussbaum suggested moving to a later start time on Saturday mornings.

Current bylaws allow general construction to occur between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. from Monday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays and statutory holidays

Nussbaum suggested moving the start-time to 9 a.m. on Saturdays.

Delegates representing the construction industry, including John DeVries of the Ottawa Construction Association, argued reducing hours could mean delays.

It would also mean those working on job sites wouldn’t be able to avoid harsh sun mid-day and would be later getting home to their families.

Nussbaum’s proposal failed by one vote vote, with Councillors Diane Deans, Keith Egli, George Darouze and Rick Chiarelli opposing the idea.