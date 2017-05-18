Environment Canada warns of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon
Ottawa could see severe storms develop this afternoon or evening
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa this afternoon.
The agency believes the conditions are good for dangerous thunderstorms to develop this afternoon or evening, that could come with high winds, heavy rain and hail.
People are warned to take precautions and head indoors if they hear thunder.
