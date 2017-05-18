News / Ottawa

Environment Canada warns of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon

Ottawa could see severe storms develop this afternoon or evening

Pedestrians along Sparks Street try to get undercover during a thunderstorm.

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Pedestrians along Sparks Street try to get undercover during a thunderstorm.

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Ottawa this afternoon.  

The agency believes the conditions are good for dangerous thunderstorms to develop this afternoon or evening, that could come with high winds, heavy rain and hail.

People are warned to take precautions and head indoors if they hear thunder.

