Five things to do this weekend in Ottawa, May 19 – 21
Sheep shearing, tulip fireworks and caesars: prepare for an eclectic summer weekend.
1. National Caesar Day (Saturday)
Saturday is national Caesar day and Ottawa has plenty of options for celebrating that perfectly strange summer concoction of vodka, Clamato juice and hot sauce. LTE Entertainment has organized a Caesar bar crawl in the Byward Market, with five stops in support of the Sens Foundation.
2. Victoria Day Fireworks (Saturday)
The Tulip Festival is wrapping up this weekend, including Victoria Day fireworks at Lansdowne Park at 8 p.m. Entry to the lawn for the “best viewing spot” is $20.
3. Sunday Bikedays (Sunday)
Sunday bikedays on the parkway kick off this weekend! Grab your bikes because The Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, Colonel By Drive and Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway will be closed to cars from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow for leisurely pedaling.
4. Sheep Shearing Festival (all weekend)
The Museum of Agriculture is hosting the Sheep Shearing Festival this weekend. Visitors can learn all about wool, attend sheep shearing, sheep herding, sheepdog agility demonstrations, as well as meet some alpacas. Activities take place all day on Saturday and Sunday and are included with admission.
5. Inspiration Village
An art and entertainment exhibition built from shipping containers will open this weekend, from May 20 until September 4. The site will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 8:00 pm features a selfie-ready OTTAWA sign.
