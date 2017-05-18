Man charged in Ottawa's third homicide
Ottawa police have charged a man in the death of 19-year-old Ahmad Afrah Monday
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ottawa Police have charged a man in the death of an Ottawa man, who police believe plummeted to his death from a high-rise building.
Ahmad Afrah, 19, was found dead, lying on the ground at 475 MacLaren Street, near Bank Street Monday night.
The Major Crime Unit has charged Liban Gure, 29, with manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Gure appeared in court Thursday.