Man charged in Ottawa's third homicide

Ottawa police have charged a man in the death of 19-year-old Ahmad Afrah Monday

Flowers tied to a tree outside 475 MacLaren Street, where police believe 19-year-old Ahmad Afrah, of Ottawa, fell to his death Monday night. Police have charged one man in his death. May 17, 2017.

Ottawa Police have charged a man in the death of an Ottawa man, who police believe plummeted to his death from a high-rise building.

Ahmad Afrah, 19, was found dead, lying on the ground at 475 MacLaren Street, near Bank Street Monday night.

The Major Crime Unit has charged Liban Gure, 29, with manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Gure appeared in court Thursday.

