Murray Pam's playoff wrap-up: Senators-Penguins, Game 3

1. The Senators are two wins away from a possible Stanley Cup Final berth after defeating the Penguins in convincing fashion, 5-1.

2. The Senators may have been guilty of not pushing play in Game 2, but it wasn't the case Wednesday evening. The team applied pressure from the opening faceoff. Forty-eight seconds in, Mike Hoffman banked the puck in off Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury right pad.

3. Senators Marc Methot had his best game since returning from his pinky finger injury. The blue-liner was credited with his second goal of the post-season; one which had to be seen to be described vividly. Methot's shot hit Penguins Ian Cole in the skate, who then directed the puck into the net with his stick.

4. Methot came close to netting a second marker later in the game. Earned an assist on Zack Smith's fourth Senator tally; was a plus-4, adding four hits to his strong game.

5. Derick Brassard made it 3-0 Senators on a nifty feed from Clarke MacArthur prior to Smith's wraparound goal.

6. The Senators set one franchise record in the opening stanza and tied another.

7. Their four goals tied a club high for most in one period. It was the fourth occasion, the Senators accomplished this feat. The last time - May 5/13 Game 3 versus the Canadiens. That game featured Jean-Gabriel Pageau's memorable hat trick.

8. Methot, Brassard and Smith combined for three goals in 2:18. The Senators biggest eruption since netting three in four minutes versus the Leafs in 2002.

9. Smith's wraparound effort was his first goal in 28 games dated back to March 4.

10. Senators coach Guy Boucher called Smith's effort "contagious." Teammates fed off his play.

11. The 29 year-old was all over the stat-sheet - playing 18:44, firing seven shot attempts, while dishing out five hits.

12. Craig Anderson has stopped 80 of 83 Penguins shot in the series.

13. Penguins netminder Matt Murray made his first appearance of the playoffs replacing Fleury who allowed four goals on nine shots. Murray was solid in his 47 minutes of action. Only Senators Kyle Turris was able to find the net.

14. After winning only one draw out of 11 in Game 2, Brassard was dominant in the dots, losing only two of 16 faceoffs.

15. In lieu Justin Schultz's upper-body injury in Game 2, Penguins dressed seven defenseman. Trevor Daley and Mark Streit each played the first games of the series.

16. Senators Viktor Stalberg returned the lineup after missing two games. Tommy Wingels was scratched in his place.