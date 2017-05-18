Ottawa bringing jump rope back for "Skipping Party" in Lansdowne

Two Ottawa residents are bringing skipping back into style next month.

Zara Ansar and Ryan Mason recently received a $1,000 grant to host a giant “skipping” party in Lansdowne Park on June 3, complete with free-to-use jump ropes, snacks and music.

“Basically the whole event idea came from doing double dutch as kids and jump rope for heart,” said Ansar who runs a cycling style blog in Ottawa.

“We kind of got inspired by that and thought ‘You don’t see too many people skipping anymore except when they’re super young. Why not bring it back so everyone can try again?’"

Ansar has been sitting on the idea for the past five years, but decided to make it happen as part of Synapcity’s 100In1Day project to liven up cities across Canada.

“We’re hoping the adults will bring back memories for them, for the kids, we want to encourage more active lifestyles. A lot of kids right now are not doing enough activity,” said Ansar.

The money received from the Awesome Ottawa foundation will go towards purchasing jump ropes, so everyone can participate for free.

Ansar said the goal is to eventually “bring skipping parties to different neighbourhoods.”