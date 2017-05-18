Ottawa doctor charged with sexual assault
Police believe there may be more victims
Ottawa Police have charged a local doctor with sexual assault.
After an investigation that began last year police have charged Al Houssan, 56, a family physician who works out of a west end medical centre according to police.
Police have identified three female victims so far.
According to police, Walid Al Houssan, 56, has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.
Police believe there may be more victims and are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Section at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.
