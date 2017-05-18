Red Cross providing cash support to Ottawa-Gatineau flood victims

The Red Cross is providing $4 million to people in Ontario and Quebec who have been hit hard by spring flooding.

The money will cover for more than 5,200 households in Quebec and 1,600 households in Ontario.

The money will be distributed through electronic banking transfers starting next week.

Tanya Elliott, the vice-president for Ontario with the Red Cross, said this is a difficult time for many residents because, as flood waters are receding, they can now see the extent of the damage.

The payments are meant to “empower them to make decisions about what it is they or their families need,” she said.

“It enables people to meet their needs as they identify them,” she said.

To apply, households can register online at redcross.ca/gethelp or by phone at 1-800-863-6582.

Flood-impacted households who have already registered with the Red Cross, will need to re-register for the funding.

All households within a recognized flood-impacted area will be eligible for a $600 payment once they register, whether or not they evacuated their homes.