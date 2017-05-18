Red Cross providing cash support to Ottawa-Gatineau flood victims
Affected households can apply for $600 of emergency funding to help with their recovery
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The Red Cross is providing $4 million to people in Ontario and Quebec who have been hit hard by spring flooding.
The money will cover for more than 5,200 households in Quebec and 1,600 households in Ontario.
The money will be distributed through electronic banking transfers starting next week.
Tanya Elliott, the vice-president for Ontario with the Red Cross, said this is a difficult time for many residents because, as flood waters are receding, they can now see the extent of the damage.
The payments are meant to “empower them to make decisions about what it is they or their families need,” she said.
“It enables people to meet their needs as they identify them,” she said.
To apply, households can register online at redcross.ca/gethelp or by phone at 1-800-863-6582.
Flood-impacted households who have already registered with the Red Cross, will need to re-register for the funding.
All households within a recognized flood-impacted area will be eligible for a $600 payment once they register, whether or not they evacuated their homes.
The money comes directly from the donations of Canadians who have given more than $7.4 million to the spring floods appeal.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia trying to ID man wanted for causing damage to van in Sobeys parking lot
-
Hammonds Plains man dead after crash between motorcycle, pick-up truck in Bedford
-
Much like her father, Ivanka Trump's legacy is on the line: Westwood
-
Review calls for Cole Harbour and Auburn Drive high schools to become one campus