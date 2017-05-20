Murray Pam's playoff wrap-up: Senators-Penguins, Game 4

1. The Penguins take back home-ice adavantage with a 3-2 win at the Canadian Tire Centre.

2. Penguins surged to a 3-0 second period lead before the Senators were able to solve netminder Matt Murray.

3. Murray making his first start since April 6, stopped 24 shots in victory.

4. Senators coach Guy Boucher admitted his team wasn't sharp and fumbled too many passes. This was especially the case the opening 40 minutes.

5.Olli Maatta notched his first career NHL playoff goal to open the scoring. Senators goalie Craig Anderson came off his post just enough for the Penguins defenseman to sneak one through.

6. Sidney Crosby picked up an assist on Maatta's marker and gave his team 2-0 lead - whacking a puck in off his own skate on the second of two Penguins power plays.

7. Brian Dumoulin was credited with the Penguins eventual game-winner after an intended pass to Evgeni Malkin beat Anderson off Dion Phaneuf's skate.

8. The Senators drop to 8-4 in one-goal post-season efforts.

9. The Senators were once again let down by their power play unit. The PP was 0 for 4 and haven't scored in 25 attempts.

10. One bright spot for the Senators was the play of a rejuvenated Clarke MacArthur.

11. MacArthur netted a goal, finishing a cross-ice feed from Bobby Ryan. The 32 year-old was engaged physically, dishing out three hits. The good news is, MacArthur was on the receiving end of a few checks himself and came out none the worse for wear.

12. Tom Pyatt got the Senators to within one, deflecting a Erik Karlsson shot by Murray.

13. The Senators had several attempts at the Penguins net in the final 20 seconds. Kyle Turris grazed the post, but the team fell short.

14. MacArthur summed it up best, "We can't wait to come back against a team like that."

15. The focus shifts back to Pittsburgh with the Eastern Conference Final series knotted at two games each.

16. The Penguins finished the game using only five defenseman for the second time in the series. Chad Ruhwedel suffered a conscussion from a Ryan heavy hit late in the first period.