New playground at Mooney’s Bay raising questions of cultural insensitivity

As families took advantage of one of the first hot days of the year to play outside, an online discussion erupted over the newly constructed playground at Mooney’s Bay.

Photos of the Giver 150 playground and its multi-coloured totem poles caused a heated discussion on Twitter that included Ottawa’s mayor over whether the playground was culturally insensitive to members of Indigenous communities.

The Canada-themed playground was built for the 150th with 10 play structures representing regions of the country. The totem poles represent British Columbia.

Among the concerns, commenters said the park didn’t accurately portray First Nations culture, perpetuated colonialism and reinforced stereotypes of Indigenous people.

"Making cartoon caricatures out of sacred symbols is in pretty poor taste," wrote Twitter user Margie Barkley.

Others asked why there was no consultations with Indigenous people over the design.

Addressing the concerns, Mayor Jim Watson wrote: “The people who love it are the thousands of kids who have been playing on it for weeks! Glad we said no to naysayers and accepted this gift!”

The city paid about $960,000, roughly half the cost of the project, splitting it with Toronto production company Sinking Ship Entertainment Inc (SSP), who filmed the construction as part of a TVO series.

According to the project agreement, “control with respect to all creative matters connected with the project shall remain with SSP.”