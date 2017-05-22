OC Transpo ridership remaining more or less constant

OC Transpo ridership has remained virtually unchanged over the last two years, as the service continues to sit in a lull.



The agency last released numbers in 2014, showing approximately 97.1 million riders that year, but new numbers Metro obtained show in 2015 there was a small decline to roughly 96.5 million with about the same in 2016.

Pat Scrimgeour, OC Transpo’s director of customer systems and planning, said on the scale of a year’s worth of trips the decline could be little more than a rounding error.

“I can’t promise you that our ridership counting and estimation process is precise enough to say that is a reduction. We’ve been pretty close to stable.”



He said a difference of just 500,000 trips over three years can be caused by outside factors like weather or the number of workdays in a given year.

OC Transpo ridership peaked in 2011 with approximately 103 million riders per year, but the service has seen gradual declines since then. Scrimegeour said outside factors tend to have more influence.



Exempting 2008 and 2009, when a strike dramatically drove down ridership, the last time ridership was this low was 2007 when there were 95.6 million riders.

“We’re an outfall of the economy, so we don’t predict what the local economy is going to do.”

Scrimgeour said if there are people looking for just one more reason to use transit the Confederation Line could boost ridership.

“If there is some latent demand there than we expect that latent demand will move when the Confederation Line is open.”



He said there are just too many factors to know for sure if it will attract more people to OC Transpo.