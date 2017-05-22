Ottawa police search for three more suspects in homicide

Ottawa Police have issued Canada Wide Warrants for three suspects in the death of Ahmad Afrah, 19, on May 15.

All three are facing charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault, after Afrah fell to his death from an apartment building at 475 MacLaren Street, near Bank Street.

The three suspects are identified as Daniel Jean Charles, 20, and a 16-year-old male and 16-year-old female.

Another man, Liban Gure, 29, of Ottawa, is already facing charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault in the case.