Senators playing through the pain ahead of Game 6 showdown

The Senators will face their most daunting test of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday evening.

It’s a fairly simple one; a victory over the reigning champion Penguins allows them to play a winner take-all Game 7 matchup to determine which team advances to the Final; a loss and the Senators surreal post-season run ends.

The Senators have accomplished the former on two such occasions. Chris Phillips scored in overtime versus the Devils in 2003 to force a deciding game, while Mike Fisher tallied in double OT against the Leafs in 2004. Unfortunately, neither Senators club was able to win Game 7, but at least opportunity was generated do so.

The Senators have lost two straight to the Penguins and did the same versus the Rangers before bouncing back with two victories of their own to earn the series win.

However, in this case, the team can’t afford to lose.

So how can the Senators win Game 6?

Score first-- easier said than done.

The fact is; whichever club has opened the scoring through the first five games has won. The Senators have to find a way to stop what’s becoming an offensive juggernaut.

After being held off the scoresheet in Game 1 and 2, Penguins Sidney Crosby has finally broken through with five points (2g, 3a) in the past three games. Phil Kessel is on a four-game point streak and possesses a wicked shot.

Bryan Rust returned to the Penguins lineup after receiving a heavy hit from Senators Dion Phaneuf in Game 2, and made his presence felt instantly. Coach Mike Sullivan inserted Rust on a line with Nick Bonino and Carter Rowney. The trio combined for seven points in Game 5 – giving the Senators fits and adding one more line to pay attention to.

The Senators power play needs a goal. If the team is to be victorious, it’s paramount they score with the man-advantage. Guy Boucher’s post-season PP unit is operating at a paltry 10.7 per cent; including not scoring in 29 attempts.

The club spends close to five and a half minutes per game on the power play and can’t afford to let precious seconds tick away.

The Senators will also need to tidy up their penalty kill. They were perfect in 17 straight kills before Crosby broke the streak in Game 3. Since then, the PK has been scored upon in four out of five Penguins chances. Obviously, this is not ideal.

Netminder Craig Anderson has to shake off the past two losses and have an elite performance. Anderson can’t take the blame for the Game 5 drubbing. However, he’ll have to earn First Star honours to give his club opportunity to win.

The Senators are an unhealthy lot. Derick Brassard, Cody Ceci and Erik Karlsson were all shut down after the second period Sunday.