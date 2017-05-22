Ottawa police ask public for help finding missing elderly woman
Nelliya Karbisheva, 82, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday leaving the Queensway Carleton Hospital.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ottawa Police are asking the public for help finding a missing elderly woman.
Nelliya Karbisheva, 82, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening walking out of the Queensway Carleton Hospital. She was walking towards Baseline Road.
Karbisheva is described as measuring five-foot two inches, with a medium build and short, salt and peper hair.
She was last seen wearing brown shorts, a pink hat and blue jacket.
Karbisheva owns a small white poodle and was seen with it earlier in the day, around noon, within the 300 block of Horseshoe Crescent in Stittsville.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the on Ottawa Police Services Missing Person Section at 613-236-1222 (3726) or the Duty Patrol Staff Sergeant’s Desk at 613-236-1222 (2912).