Ottawa police ask public for help finding missing elderly woman

Ottawa Police are asking the public for help finding a missing elderly woman.

Nelliya Karbisheva, 82, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening walking out of the Queensway Carleton Hospital. She was walking towards Baseline Road.

Karbisheva is described as measuring five-foot two inches, with a medium build and short, salt and peper hair.

She was last seen wearing brown shorts, a pink hat and blue jacket.

Karbisheva owns a small white poodle and was seen with it earlier in the day, around noon, within the 300 block of Horseshoe Crescent in Stittsville.