City closes half of its "urban campsites" after low sales

The city has sold less than 14 per cent of the “urban campsites” planned for Ottawa 2017 celebrations.

“Mindful of Council’s clear direction that Urban Camping operate on a cost-recovery basis, staff have been closely monitoring registration,” said city manager Dan Chenier in a memo to staff.

The city was offering 571 sites inside the city for camping and parking RVs, although no alcohol or campfires were to be allowed on site.

The spots cost between $220, for three nights in a tent, to $1,130, for five nights of RV parking.

Right now the city has 79 registrations, and it expects to be close to 100 by the time registration closes.

“As a result, we will be consolidating the number of camping locations on active offer to better reflect the level of demand and to contain costs.”

Six sites farther from the downtown will be removed from the program, but camping will still take place at the Jim Durrell Recreation Centre, Tom Brown Arena, Richelieu Vanier Community Centre, St-Laurent Complex and the Earl Armstrong Arena.