City of Ottawa gets $45.1 million for wastewater upgrades

Ottawa is getting $45.1 million from the province and the federal government for 18 projects meant to update wastewater infrastructure.

The federal government is offering 50 per cent of funding ($30.2 million). The province is offering a quarter ($15.1 million). The city is expected to cover the remaining costs.

“This federal and provincial funding is critical to help Ottawa move forward on our long-term plans to protect and sustain the health of our local water systems,” said mayor Jim Watson, who made the announcement inside city hall on Tuesday, alongside local MPPs and MPs.

“The funding will also advance a number of priority needs to modernize our existing water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure,” he said.