City Hall to vote on demolishing heritage building

Ottawa City Council will vote Wednesday on whether to approve an application to demolish a heritage building in the Rockliffe Park Heritage Conservation District.

The house at 270 Buchan Road was built in 1940 and designated part of the conservation district in 1997.

According to the city’s report, it is a Grade I building, meaning it “cannot be demolished except in extraordinary circumstances.”

The property owner, Richcraft Homes, wants to tear it down to build “a residence satisfying contemporary lifestyle needs.”

City staff previously recommended Council refuse the request.