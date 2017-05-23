Could the new Conservative leader write off a generation?

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was probably thinking strategically when, after winning the federal election, he appointed himself Canada’s youth minister.

In the 2015 vote, his party rode a wave of young voters, and the PM no doubt wanted to stay connected to that cohort. According to a study by Samara Canada, the percentage of those 18 to 34 who voted jumped from 41.8 to 57 per cent between 2011 and 2015.

And had it not been for that influx of youth voters, Stephen Harper might well have won a fourth term: his Conservative party, which will finally pick Harper’s successor on Saturday, received nearly the same number of votes in 2015 as in 2011, when it won a majority.

Justin Burton hopes his fellow Conservatives will keep those numbers in mind this weekend. Now 32, he’s been a member since he was 19, though he allowed his membership to lapse briefly when he felt the party wasn’t listening.



He's volunteered on countless local campaign in his time with the party, but is purposely sitting on the sidelines for the leadership contest. He will be there in Toronto when the party's new leader is announced.



Conservative leadership candidates The Canadian Press Chris Alexander Age 48 Policy you haven’t heard about: Give new emphasis to architecture, design, workplace and recreational planning to improve the quality of life

The Canadian Press Maxime Bernier Age 54 Policy you haven’t heard about: Phasing out foreign aid used to boost other nations economies.

The Canadian Press Steven Blaney Age 52 Policy you haven’t heard about: Allowing a tax deduction for mortgage interest

The Canadian Press Michael Chong Age 45 Policy you haven’t heard about: Making Conservative party memberships free

The Canadian Press Kellie Leitch Age 46 Policy you haven’t heard about: National referendums on issues with a petition by three percent of voters

Torstar Files Pierre Lemieux Age 54 Policy you haven’t heard about: Dramatically increasing military spending

The Canadian Press Deepak Obhrai Age 66 Policy you haven’t heard about: Raising Old Age security in line with increases to MP salaries

The Canadian Press Rick Peterson Age 61 Policy you haven’t heard about: Eliminating corporate income tax

The Canadian Press Erin O’Toole Age 44 Policy you haven’t heard about: Pushing for a trade and security pact with the U.K., New Zealand and Australia

The Canadian Press Andrew Saxton Age 53 Policy you haven’t heard about: Expanding apprentices

The Canadian Press Lisa Raitt Age 49 Policy you haven’t heard about: Double tax credit for apprentices

The Canadian Press Andrew Scheer Age 38 Policy you haven’t heard about: Making parental and maternity leave benefits tax free

The Canadian Press Brad Trost Age 43 Policy you haven’t heard about: Introduce a government bill to outlaw abortion for sex selection

But after 2015’s loss, Burton said, the party was eager to hear what he had to say.

“We finally started to realize, if we can’t do anything to chip away at that 17- to 30-year-old market, we’re not going to be in power for a long time.”

Burton set up a think tank, Future Conservative Leaders of Canada, which is designed to reach out to the party’s youth.

He said many youth he knows see the party as closed off, bigoted and trapped in the past.

“We don’t do a good enough job of differentiating ourselves from a very right-wing American type Conservative.”

He said millennials support diversity, want Canada open to the world and want leaders with an environmental plan.

“We grew up in an era where these sort of things were normalized. We didn’t questions these values, so for a leader of Conservative party to not embrace these values will be a huge problems for them.”

Abacus Data CEO David Coletto, who has done extensive public opinion research on millennial attitudes, said they’ll be a major force if they show up.

“It’s going to be the first election in 40 years in which baby boomers are not going to be the largest part of the electorate.”

He said Conservatives could come up the middle if young voters split between Trudeau and a new NDP leader. It’s also possible that the 2015 youth turnout was a blip, he said, but betting on that would be risky.

Coletto said any candidate wanting to reach those voters is going to have to speak to issues important to them, like climate change and diversity.

He said the language that some leadership contenders have used could hurt them.

“The surest way to alienate yourself amongst the largest group of voters is to position yourself as being somehow extreme and closed-minded to lifestyle choices people make.”

Leadership hopeful Michael Chong said younger voters are sending a clear message to the Conservative party.

“If the party doesn’t embrace an inclusive vision we will be on the outs for a long time,” he said.

Chong is the only candidate advocating for a carbon tax and was also alone in voting for the Liberals’ anti-Islamophobia motion earlier this year.

He said he can deliver younger voters and believes he has a path to victory, which he admits is “narrow.”

He said younger voters flocked to Trudeau in part because of electoral-reform promises, since broken. He said if the Conservative party is inclusive and has a serious democratic-reform proposal, it can compete for years to come.