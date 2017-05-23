Increase in Lyme diseased ticks elevates Ottawa risk level

Ottawa has been upgraded to an “at-risk” area for Lyme disease, after testing by Ottawa Public Health identified the bacteria in 20 per cent of tested ticks.

“Ticks are here, that’s the reality, but people don’t need to panic,” said Ann Stanton-Loucks, environmental health advocate for Ottawa Public Health.

“They just have to make sure they’re taking proper precautions. It’s something as simple as making a tick check part of a daily routine,” she said.

Blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks, are small bugs that attach themselves to humans and pets with their mouths and drink blood over a period of days.

The insects hang out in tall grass and attach to bare skin. Stanton-Loucks said precautions include wearing closed-toed shoes, wearing bug spray, tucking pants into socks and wearing long sleeves.

The blacklegged tick can carry bacteria that causes Lyme disease, a treatable condition with a variety of symptoms that can be serious if left undiagnosed.

In 2010, the city only had seven reported cases of Lyme disease. In 2015, there were 71; in 2016 there were 75.

The number of cases has been growing over the past six years, but until this year — when 28 per cent of ticks tested positive for Lyme — Ottawa hadn’t crossed the “at-risk” threshold of 20 per cent.

“Temperatures are warming up and the migratory birds have moved earlier into this part of the country. As we saw the ticks have come and become established in certain areas,” said Stanton-Loucks. “People are becoming more and more aware of the risk.”