Indigenous people consulted on Mooney’s Bay playground

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson has responded to criticism that the newly constructed playground at Mooney’s Bay is culturally insensitive to Indigenous people.

Watson said the production company responsible for the playground’s design reached out to local First Nations, as well as the Algonquins of Ontario, to obtain their input and collaboration on the project.

“With regards to the West Coast/British Colombia component of the playground, the company did secure participation from the Haida Gwaii, and they were supportive of the incorporation of totem poles in the design,” he said.

He also said that the company had partnered with Northern Youth Abroad to include Indigenous youth in the playground's construction.

Over the weekend, more than 100 posts on Twitter called out the Giver 150 playground for reinforcing stereotypes of Indigenous people and perpetuating colonialism. Many people were particularly concerned about the playgrounds use of multi-coloured totem poles.

The playground was built in the shape of Canada to commemorate the 150th anniversary and includes 10 play structures representing different regions of the country. It will officially open on July 1.