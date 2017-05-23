Mayor asking for provincial abortion access legislation

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is asking for provincial legislation to protect women seeking abortion services from intimidation and harassment.

In a letter, the mayor asked Ontario Attorney General Yasir Naqvi to review the possibility of enacting an Access to Abortion Services Act in Ontario, modelled on legislation in British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador that requires a bubble zone around abortion providers.

In a statement, Watson said, “Reproductive rights are human rights. Anyone seeking or providing abortion services should have the right to do so without feeling harassed, threatened, ashamed or afraid for their safety.”

Earlier in the day, he had met with the executive directors of Planned Parenthood and Ottawa Victim Services, together with Coun. Catherine McKenney.

Catherine Macnab of Planned Parenthood had presented him with a letter signed by 24 organizations calling on him “to take a clear, principled stand in support of reproductive rights.”

After the meeting, Macnab said she was pleasantly surprised the mayor was raising the issue with the province.

“That was taking a leadership role in this rather than just explaining that it wasn’t municipal jurisdiction,” Macnab said.

In response to the letter, Naqvi said his ministry has been working for several weeks to “determine what options are available to the province in order to ensure that harassment at the Morgentaler clinic, and clinics across the province does not continue,” and he will comment further once he has determined the best course of action.

“Our government does not tolerate any form of harassment against women exercising their fundamental right to choose,” he said.