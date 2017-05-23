Ottawa fire responded to more incidents in 2016

Ottawa Fire Services responded to more than 24,000 incidents in 2016, according to their annual report, which will be presented to City council Wednesday.

That number represents a 5 per cent increase in incidents from 2015. Fire responded to many more medical calls last year, responding to about 4100, an increase of 19 per cent over 2015.

The fire service also received more calls overall to its communication centre: 91,200, an increase of 400 calls from 2015.