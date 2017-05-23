Ottawa Police keeping vigilant after Manchester attack

Ottawa police are remaining vigilant after an attack in Manchester, England, Monday night, but don’t believe there is any reason for people to be alarmed.



Insp. Murray Knowles said people should be watchful following the incident, but there was no reason to specifically fear an attack in this city could be imminent.

“We continue to ask the public to remain alert, not alarmed and to report any suspicious activity,” he said.



He said that, both locally and nationally, police work to gather as much information as possible when an incident like this takes place and that information is used by officers to refine procedures.

“Our front line officers have been provided with information on this matter by security and intelligence groups and remain vigilant,” he said.

The national threat level in Canada is currently at medium.

Graeme Ivory, a spokesperson for the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, said they work with police on security measures and put fan safety at the top of their priority list.