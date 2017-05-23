Ottawa Police warn of fires in Vanier
Residents encouraged to keep garbage cans indoors as police hope for tips.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ottawa Police are asking people in Vanier to keep their garbage and recycling containers inside our out of sight after a string of suspicious fires.
Police issued the warning Tuesday after a number of fires in the neighbourhood. The fires so far have started in these bins, which were adjacent to homes.
Anyone with information regarding these arsons is asked to call Ottawa Police's Arson Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3770.
They can also submit tips anonymously at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.