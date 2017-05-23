Record crowds attended tulip festival

About a million people attended this year’s tulip festival, which finished this past weekend, according to the organizers.

That’s many more people than had been anticipated.

Canadian Tulip Festival executive director Michel Gauthier said the venues were packed throughout the festival, which brought droves of tourists to the city.

“Hoteliers told us they were at capacity,” he said, adding organizers received more calls from people from Toronto and the U.S. saying they wanted to attend.

“Even Monday morning, people were calling saying we’re coming, even though it was raining,” he said. “We were quite wowed. People really want to get here.”

But he admitted organizers hadn’t expected the crowds would be quite so big.

This year was the 65th anniversary of the festival and it also coincided with Canada 150 celebrations, so organizers had anticipated more people and added extra toilets to the area around Dow’s Lake.

“There was three stations of porta-potties and that’s an increase,” Gauthier said. “In the past there was only two.”

But still, there were long lines, especially Saturday, which was hot and sunny. Some festival attendees reported waiting more than 30 minutes to use the toilet.

Gauthier also said the festival wants to do a better job of helping tourists who arrive downtown, get to Lansdowne or Dow’s Lake and he will be working closely with OC Transpo.

“I think the Tulip Shuttle needs to come back, because the regular city bus is not enough,” he said.

He also said he plans to talk to other festival directors to ensure future events will be ready for the crowds.