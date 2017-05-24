City Council approves extra funding for road repairs

Ottawa City Council has approved a motion to spend an additional $2.9 million to repair roads and bike paths in the city.

The city is adding $2.5 million to a fund for road resurfacing city-wide, which includes resurfacing of shoulders and bike paths, and $400,000 to the road services budget to repair potholes.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson introduced the motion during Wednesday’s City Council meeting, after saying that the city had received numerous complaints about road conditions, due to the freeze/thaw cycle this year.

Watson this additional funding will allow them to repair roads that were not originally scheduled for maintenance this year, because they weren’t the highest priority.