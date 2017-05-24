City Council approves extra funding for road repairs
The city is adding $2.9 million to the budget to repair roads, bike paths and potholes.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Ottawa City Council has approved a motion to spend an additional $2.9 million to repair roads and bike paths in the city.
The city is adding $2.5 million to a fund for road resurfacing city-wide, which includes resurfacing of shoulders and bike paths, and $400,000 to the road services budget to repair potholes.
Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson introduced the motion during Wednesday’s City Council meeting, after saying that the city had received numerous complaints about road conditions, due to the freeze/thaw cycle this year.
Watson this additional funding will allow them to repair roads that were not originally scheduled for maintenance this year, because they weren’t the highest priority.
Following the vote in favour of the motion, River Ward Councillor Riley Brockington asked if the city was doing all it could to utilize new paving techniques and whether audits were being done on roads that deteriorate faster than expected.
Most Popular
-
Taylor Samson's blood found on evidence from Sandeson farm, jury hears in first-degree murder trial
-
'It's really easy:' Unpacked Halifax becomes first zero waste store in Maritimes
-
Increased security, police presence planned for Salt-n-Pepa show in Halifax
-
‘Extremely frustrating’ to see crowds where sea lion grabbed girl, says expert