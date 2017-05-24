Council votes to refuse demolition of Rockcliffe heritage building

Ottawa City Council voted 13-10 Wednesday to refuse an application to demolish a house in the Rockcliffe Park Heritage Conservation District.

The house at 270 Buchan Road was built in 1940, and holds a Grade 1 heritage designation.

The property owner, Richcraft Homes, applied to demolish it to build a new house that it said better satisfied its client’s contemporary needs.

Before the meeting, about 25 Rockcliffe residents stood outside chambers chanting: “No to demolition.”

In March 2016, Council had unanimously adopted a Rockcliffe Park Heritage Conservation District Plan, which says demolition of Grade 1 buildings can “only be permitted in extraordinary circumstances such as fire or disaster.”

As the first Grade 1 property to come before council under this new plan, some councillors, including Ward Councillor Tobi Nussbaum saw the vote as a referendum on the plan. “There is a real feeling that in order for the plan to have meaning it needs to be upheld by us,” he said.

Richcraft is appealing the plan to the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB).

Councillor Tim Tierney said he was concerned if council didn’t approve the demolition, the OMB would ultimately overrule their decision.

While Councillor Marianne Wilkson questioned why demolishing the house was a problem, given staff agreed the proposed replacement property fit the character of the neighbourhood.

City staff had recommended Council refuse the application for demolition, but a tie in the Planning Committee led to an amended recommendation going to Council approving it.