Government promises more money for troubled Phoenix pay system

The Liberals will pour another $142 million into fixing the Phoenix pay system, as the government blamed their Conservative predecessors for rushing the system and causing the issues.

“No one should have to tolerate missing or incorrect pay. This is an issue that has the full attention of our government and we are committed to providing the necessary resources,” said Steven MacKinnon, the parliamentary secretary to the minister of public works.

The system has been failing to appropriately pay people for over a year and has been plagued with problems since it was rolled out.