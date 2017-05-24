MP backs petition calling for government to do more for LGBT refugees

A formal petition is calling on the Liberals to do more to help LGBTQ refugees into Canada.



Calgary Conservative MP Michelle Rempel is sponsoring the petition, which demands that the government to condemn attacks against LGBTQ minorities in both Iran and Chechnya.

Rempel said the Canadian government has to speak out on these issues.

“LGBTQ minorities, especially in Iran, have been one of the most persecuted groups of people on Earth,” she said.

Horrible stories of persecution against LGBTQ communities in Chechnya have emerged recently, with reports of people being assaulted and even killed for being gay.

Parliament has been studying a program that allows for LGBT groups in Canada to help sponsor refugees from around the world. The program has been renewed on a rotating basis, but groups want the government to commit to it permanently.



Rempel said she hopes the government does commit to that program, but also wants to see Canada look at process to move things along quicker.

“Canada has the capacity to be responsive in situations like this,” she said. “These people don’t have six months for us to respond.”