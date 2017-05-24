15 highlights from Senators-Penguins, Game 6: Murray Pam

1. Mike Hoffman's howitzer just inside the left post, 1:34 into the third period, stood up as the game-winner earning the Senators a 2-1 win.

2. Fredrik Claesson joined the rush from his blue line; took a Clarke MacArthur pass; prior to feeding the puck to Hoffman. Claesson continued to drive the net and screen Murray.

3. Craig Anderson stopped 45 Penguins shots in the Senators victory. In doing so, equalled Patrick Lalime in all-time franchise playoff wins with 21.

4. Anderson singlehandly kept his team in the game during the second period - making an astounding 23 saves. The Penguins outshot Senators 16-3 nine minutes into the frame.

5. Teammate Bobby Ryan described the 36 year-old's performance as "remarkable."

6. Penguins almost got on the board early in the second period. However, Trevor Daley shoved the Senators goalie making it impossible for Anderson to stop the rebound.

7. Evgeni Malkin broke a scoreless tie moments later, netting his seventh of the post-season on an individual effort.

8. Malkin used his core strength to outmuscle Senator Zack Smith down low, before driving to the net and depositing his own rebound.

9. Ryan knotted the game at one with a wrister on a 5-on-3 Senators power play.

10. Ryan's sixth marker of the playoffs broke a Senators 0 for 29 PP drought.

11. Erik Karlsson displayed no signs of injury after being removed from Game 5.

12. Karlsson played 27:41, picked up an assist and directed seven shots at Penguins Matt Murray.

13. Nine Penguins had three or more shots on goal. Malkin led with seven.

14. Colin White made his first post-season appearance for the Senators. The 20 year-old played seven shifts, totalling 2:39.