New Canadian History Hall set to open on Canada Day

The Canadian Museum of History’s new hall dedicated to telling the story of the country is set to open July 1, and museum officials say they’ve worked hard to weave diverse narratives together.

“The hall is unapologetic in its exploration of Canada’s history, depicting the moments that we celebrate along with the darker chapters, chapters that absolutely must be told if we are to offer and accurate and complete account of this country’s past,” said Mark O’Neill, the president and CEO of the museum, during a media preview on Wednesday morning.

“The hall is more inclusive than any previous exhibition on Canadian history,” O’Neill said. “Visitors will discover and unprecedented range of voices and perspectives.”

The hall is a walk through 15,000 years of Canadian history, from the land’s earliest inhabitants to the present.

To tell the story, the museum is showcasing hundreds of artworks and artifacts, as well as interactive displays. Included in glass cases are the handcuffs worn by Louis Riel in 1886 and a T-shirt worn by Terry Fox during his 1980 Marathon of Hope.

The entire hall is contained in a flowing and colourfully lit space designed by architect Douglas Cardinal, who also designed the museum.

The new 40,000-square-foot space cost $30 million and took five years of planning and consultation.

The museum’s director of creative development and learning, Lisa Leblanc, said the exhibition is meant to “add a lot of grey” to people’s black-and-white thoughts about Canada’s past.