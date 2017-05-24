Ottawa could do well with new supercluster program

Ottawa's business and academic communities believe new supercluster funding pledged by the federal government on Wednesday could power up the city’s economy.



Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains announced $950 million in funding for what could be up to five superclusters across the country, which will aim to combine small and large businesses, academic institutions and other players to build up new industries.



Bains said Canada ranks near the bottom for research-and-development spending, a trend that can’t continue if the country is going to create jobs of the future.



He said the government wants to incentivize people to take chances and grow small businesses into global players.

“My dad came here with $5. He worked hard, he took risks,” he said. “That’s the same mentality we need to have with these proposals.”

The government is ready to start collecting applications and hopes to make an announcement on the winning proposals within a year.



Mike Tremblay with Invest Ottawa said they start looking at idea when the government first announced something was coming a year ago.



He said Ottawa has a high-speed network that any technology company is going to need.

“There isn’t a single supercluster out there that doesn’t require what Ottawa has,” he said.



He said Ottawa has areas of specialization, like autonomous vehicles, but that network could underpin any supercluster.

“The core of the digital economy is sitting right here in Ottawa. A next-generation network is what Ottawa can supply to all bids.”

University of Ottawa President Jacques Frémont said that having two major universities and several colleges gives the city a leg up.

“It’s quite an advantage Ottawa has over other Canadian cities.”



He said the money the government is providing is great, but other countries like South Korea, China and Germany all have larger programs.