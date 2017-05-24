Three takeaways from the look ahead Ottawa weather forecast

The Weather Network gave it’s look ahead forecast for the summer ahead on Wednesday and you can expect a lot highs and lows. Here are the three big takeaways.



1. Good and bad



The network’s forecast for summer calls for about an average summer, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be cold days and hot ones.



Michael Carter, a meteorologist with the network, said they’re expecting a volatile summer when some days will be well below average and others well above.

“We’re going to see overall temperatures near normal, with a lot of back and forth.”



2. Why?



Ottawa’s weather depends on currents that ripple across the globe and those will be fighting a major battle.



Carter said the El Nino affect that was supposed to be on the way out is now raging back.

“El Nino is fighting back, we’re moving back into a warm pattern. There is a clash of global patterns,” he said. “You’re going to see a clash between cooler air trying to fight back at times and the warmer air coming from the south.”



3. Sadly, yes more rain



After a spring with heavy rains that caused major floods, you’d think Ottawa might be due for a drying out, but Carter said that’s unlikely.

“We really do see at least some potential for greater than normal precipitation,” he said.

He said they aren’t forecasting drought-like conditions for any part of the country.

In the Ottawa Valley the conditions will be such that storms will be more powerful when they do pop up.