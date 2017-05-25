City debt reached $1.8 billion at the end of 2016

Ottawa’s net debt reached about $1.83 billion at the end of 2016, according to the city’s consolidated financial statements, which were reviewed by the audit committee Thursday.

The statements show the city added $268.5 million to its debt since the end of 2015. Total financial assets were about $2.59 billion in 2016, while its total liabilities were about $4.42 billion.

Among the biggest changes were a shift from investments to cash and cash equivalents, with investments going down by about $114 million from 2015 to $1.27 billion, and cash and cash equivalents going up by about $162 million to $2.57 billion.

This change was largely due to the requirements for cash flow for major projects like the O-Train Confederation Line.

Among the city’s biggest liabilities were about $1.14 billion for accounts payable and accrued liabilities, about $147 million higher than 2015. Payables associated with the Confederation Line accounted for about $28 million of that increase.

The city’s consolidated financial statements include the assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses for the activities of all committees, Business Improvement Areas (BIAs) and boards, including the Police Services Boards, Ottawa Public Library Board and Ottawa Community Housing Corporation.