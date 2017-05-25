Developmentally delayed man missing in Ottawa

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help finding a developmentally delayed man who has been missing for more than a week.

Police say Michael Brownlee, 26, was last seen on McLeod Street on May 14.

He is described as a white man, five-foot-six or 168cm, 155 pounds or 70 kilograms, with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you know where Michael Brownlee currently is, police are asking you to immediately contact dispatch at 613-236-1222.