Elderly woman who went missing found dead in Stittsville

Nelliya Karbisheva was found Thursday afternoon, with her dog by her side.

Nelliya Karbisheva, 82, went missing on Sunday.

Supplied

Ottawa Police said they have located an elderly woman who went missing on Sunday evening.

Nelliya Karbisheva, 82, was found deceased in a wooded area in Stittsville on Thursday afternoon. Her small white poodle was found safe by her side.

Police do not suspect foul play and thank the public for their assistance.

