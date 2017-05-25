Report: Harper aide Nigel Wright breached ethics rules in Duffy affair

OTTAWA—The federal ethics commissioner Mary Dawson says Stephen Harper’s former top aide Nigel Wright breached the federal Conflict of Interest Act when he sought to repay Sen. Mike Duffy’s questioned expenses.

In a report released Thursday, more than a year after Justice Charles Vaillancourt cleared Duffy in the controversial senate expenses affair, Dawson fingers Wright for blame on two fronts.

She said the former chief of staff to Prime Minister Stephen Harper first tried to get the Conservative party to pay off the senator’s debt – which it appeared ready to do when the amount was believed to be $32,000.

When Duffy’s bills were added up including interest, the tab ran to more than $90,000 and the party balked.

Dawson rejected Wright’s defence that he was acting in a partisan capacity when he turned to former Sen. Irving Gerstein, chair of the Conservative Fund of Canada, to repay Duffy’s politically embarrassing expenses.

“I am of the opinion that in his communications with Sen. Gerstein, Mr. Wright used his position as chief of staff to the prime minister to seek to influence Sen. Gerstein and the Conservative Fund Canada to reimburse Senator Duffy’s living expenses,” Dawson writes.

When that didn’t work, and Wright, an independently wealthy investment banker who was trained as a lawyer, decided to use his own funds to transfer the amount owed to Duffy’s lawyer to pay off the debt, that was another violation of the conflict rules that he “should have known” was not allowable, she said.

“By providing funds to Sen. Duffy in return for his commitment to meet the conditions set out in the agreement, Mr. Wright knew or ought to have known that he was improperly furthering Sen. Duffy’s private interests. I am of the opinion that similar reasoning applies in the case of Mr. Wright seeking to influence a decision of any person to make payments that had those conditions attached, including Sen. Gerstein and the Conservative Fund Canada.”

Wright resigned in May 2013 when news of the payment first broke. He returned to work for Onex investment corporation, based in London, U.K. He was never charged criminally but testified as a Crown witness in Duffy’s trial.

Duffy pleaded not guilty to 31 criminal fraud and breach of trust charges the RCMP laid against him in relation to those expenses. Last April, a judge cleared him of all charges.

The Conservative-appointed senator continues to sit in the red chamber as an independent now.

Duffy, a longtime Ottawa resident, was named to the senate in a slew of appointments in December 2008 as a PEI representative by Harper — as his government was dodging a prorogation crisis.

Duffy went on to claim reimbursement for living at his Ottawa area home by designating his PEI cottage as a primary residence.

He testified he falsely told Wright he couldn’t pay off the debt because he didn’t want to be forced by Harper’s PMO to admit he’d done anything wrong, which he has always said was his belief.

The Deloitte accounting firm conducted an audit in February 2013 for the Senate Standing Committee on Internal Economy, Budgets and Administration. The audit adopted by the Conservative-controlled committee found other senators wrongly claimed expenses, but in the end went much softer on whether Duffy had acted wrongly.