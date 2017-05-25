Big City Mayors want federal government to take lead combating opioid crisis

Canada’s big city mayors want tangible action taken in the country’s fight against the opioid epidemic, and they want the federal government to take the lead.



Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson said the country needs a clear roadmap for fighting the crisis that includes targets for reducing overdoses and fatalities and regular reporting on relevant statistics.

“We want to make sure the federal government pulls together an action table that treats this like a national emergency,” said Robertson.

He said all levels of government can help with the crisis, but the federal government needs to be at the table ensuring the work gets done.

“We need the federal government to co-ordinate that action and we need the provinces who are responsible for health care to deliver the health care that's essential,” he said.



Robertson led a task force of mayors from across the country, including Ottawa’s.

In addition to some of the measures the government has already brought in, the mayors are calling for more opioid substation programs and better data on the crisis.



Robertson said that while British Columbia — where the crisis has been most pronounced — is tracking numbers, not all parts of the country are the same.

“They don't know how many overdoses there are, how many people are dying,” said Robertson.

Ontario released new data on opioid fatalities this week, but the most recent data is almost a year behind.



The federal government has taken some of the steps the mayors called for, including most recently passing legislation that reduces the wait time for approval of a supervised-consumption site.

Health Minister Jane Philpott’s office said they’re prepared to do more.

“We are in a national public health crisis in Canada. Minister Philpott is committed to using every lever at her disposal to combat this crisis, and to working with all levels of government and partners across the country to do so,” said Andrew MacKendrick, her press secretary.