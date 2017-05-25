More than 100 emergency room visits for overdoses last month

There were 108 visits to emergency departments for drug overdoses in April, according to the latest data released Thursday by Ottawa Public Health.

Compared with this time last year, the data is showing more emergency room visits, according to Andrew Hendricks, manager of clinic programs at OPH and chair of the Ottawa Overdose Prevention and Response Task Force.

“We’re seeing a slight increase when you look at it from a per-week basis,” he said. “If you look at 2016, the average number of visits is around 22 per week, and then what we’re seeing so far year to date is closer to 25.”

The data tracks visits on a weekly basis, based on information when a person goes to an emergency room and is triaged by a health-care provider, Hendricks said, so that they can provide real-time data to the public and warn them and first responders if there is a sharp increase.

“It might mean that there’s a particularly bad batch of drugs in the community that people need to know about,” he said.

But, he warns, real-time data sacrifices some of the accuracy of longer-term trends.

On Wednesday, Ontario launched an Interactive Opioid Tracker, which provides verified information on opioid-related emergency department visits, hospitalizations and deaths across the province.

The database showed that fentanyl was responsible for 13 deaths in Ottawa in 2015, (the most recent year data was available), followed by hydromorphone, a prescription drug sold as Dilaudid, which was responsible for 10 deaths.

Hendricks said the longer-term data gives a more accurate picture over time, but is not as recent because it includes information from the coroner and hospital admissions, which takes time to collect and compile.