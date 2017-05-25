NCC assessing flood damage on pathways and trails

The National Capital Commission is still assessing the damage done to pathways and trails when the Ottawa River spilled its banks earlier this month.



Bruce Devine, a senior manager with the commission, said they have clean-up crews working on the areas of the path where the water have receded and they’re just starting to asses the damage.



“We don’t have a report yet as to how serious the damage is,” he said.



Devine said the pathways that are or were underwater could be fine or could be eroded.



“This mostly happens where the river has strong currents and went on top of the pathways,” he said.



He said they’re trying to determine how costly repairs will be to the parts of the pathway that have eroded.

“That is part of the assessment, it depends if it is just a matter of adding material or if we have to cut a section out and start over.”

He said they want the paths open as soon as possible.



“They contribute to the national capital way of life, so for us it’s a priority to get them fixed and bring them back to a safe level.”



The paths behind Parliament Hill, which are currently closed, were improved just last year with landscaping meant to prevent erosion of the bank.