Ottawa issues urgent call for volunteers to help with flood clean-up

The City of Ottawa has issued an urgent call for volunteers to help with flood clean-up in West Carleton on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Volunteers, aged 16 and over, are needed to help remove sandbags. They may be working with peoples whose lost or suffered major damages to their homes in the flood.

Volunteers should meet at the Constance Bay Community Centre, between the following times:

Friday – 2 and 8 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday – 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

A shuttle bus will take volunteers to affected areas.

For anyone who needs help getting to Constance Bay, an OC Transpo shuttle service will be available at the Eagleson Park and Ride on Saturday and Sunday, running every two hours to the Constance Bay Community Centre and back, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.