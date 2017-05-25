What to do this weekend in Ottawa, May 26 – 28

1. Music at the Museum (Sunday)

The Centralaires Concert Band will be giving their Conductors' Showcase with the Canada Aviation and Space Museum’s collection as a dramatic backdrop. The concert will take place May 28 at 2 p.m.

2. Race Weekend (all weekend)

It’s race weekend in Ottawa, with runners of all ages aiming to beat their goals in the 2K, 5K, 10K and events. Whether you’re cheering or participating, the celebration stage at city hall will provide live music from 11:00 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on Sunday. Check runottawa.ca for road closures.

3. Great Glebe Garage Sale (Saturday)

Ottawa’s favourite mega garage sale takes place on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Buyers should arrive early, rain or shine. Leave the car at home and bring cash.

4. Odawa Pow Wow (all weekend)

The Odawa Native Friendship Centre will be hosting the 41st Annual Odawa Pow Wow this weekend on Saturday and Sunday. The event takes place at 200 Moodie Dr. and entry is free with a suggested donation.

5. Ethiopia (Sunday)