Anglican churches running naloxone training for hundreds

Anglican churches across Ottawa are now spreading a gospel of a different kind, teaching people to use naloxone to prevent fatal opioid overdoses.

Rev. Monique Stone held a meeting at her church in Carp earlier this year, after unsuccessfully trying to get a naloxone kit to have on hand for New Year’s Eve.

Stone tried five pharmacies and found none was offering the free kits. Eventually, she linked up with Vanier pharmacist Mark Barnes and they got the idea of hosting a training session.

“Within 24 hours, I said let’s just run one of these and see what happens,” said Stone. “It basically blew up in this strange way.”

She said that first session had 75 people and after a training session with local clergy the numbers have only continued to grow and she believes over 1,000 people have been trained.

“I just basically planted a seed and these workshops just keep going,” she said. “I no longer even know how many are doing it, because every time I turn around someone is.”

Stone said the church is a unique position to run these training sessions, because they don’t need a complex approval process.

“All of these hoops that other organizations might have we don’t have.”

She said running the training sessions might seem out of place, but it’s entirely within the churches’ mandate.

“Our church communities are involved in the whole person, so why would we not be involved in this issue, which is a crisis,” she said. “We have a defibrillator here in the church and there is a naloxone kit in the box.”



Stone said she’s offered to take anyone, especially young people, to a pharmacy to get a naloxone kit if they’re embarrassed or afraid.



“I have big shoulders. I can take any judgment.”

She said the sessions have been a good opportunity for people to ask questions in an open and non-judgmental place.

She said ideally people wouldn’t be using drugs at all, but the church is preaching safety above all else.